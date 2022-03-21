Lynnwood man wins record-smashing $2.4M jackpot at Tulalip Resort Casino

article

A Lynnwood man won a $2.4 million jackpot at the Tulalip Resort Casino, the largest ever recorded in state history.

According to the casino, Jose Lopez, a painter from Lynnwood, was there with his girlfriend on Sunday. She urged him to try the Golden Charms slot machine, and when he gave it a go, he won a record-breaking payout of $2,369,748.95.

The casino held the previous record for biggest jackpot, too—an impressive $1.1 million, which was also won on the Golden Charms slot machine back in Feb. 2020.

Lopez is a regular guest of the casino, and previously won a $20,000 jackpot. The casino notes their Golden Charms machine has 50-payline setup, which gives players "ample winning possibilities."

The $2.4 million payout is the largest known slot machine win at any casino in state history.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: