'Love, Seatown' campaign aims to help downtown Seattle businesses recover

The Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) launched its new campaign, "Love, SeaTown," inviting Seattle locals to return downtown, post-pandemic.

As Seattle was one of the first major cities to face the economic difficulties of the pandemic, the DSA launched "Love, SeaTown" to promote the city's recovery after almost a year and a half of COVID-19.

The campaign specifically highlights unique experiences in the downtown area happening throughout this summer season. Some of their highlighted partner events include urban hikes, scavenger hunts and live concerts.

Local hip-hop artist, Gifted Gab, has also become involved with the creation and production of "Love, SeaTown."

"Our goal is to reintroduce local residents to their great urban core and experiences that are only available downtown," said Chris Copacino, senior account and new business director at Copacino Fujikado, a downtown-based advertising agency.

"Seattleites feel a deep connection to their city, and this campaign is designed to rekindle that relationship."

Downtown Seattle was hit hard by the pandemic, but also by protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Crime has also plagued some businesses in the city's core, including Seattle apparel store Simply Seattle. The Pioneer Square location has been broken into about a dozen times in the last year, the store's owner told Q13 News.

According to DSA president and CEO, Jon Scholes, "Love, SeaTown" invites not just local residents but people across the region to experience the city center and all it has to offer.

"There’s a lot to rediscover, including 288 new businesses that have opened since January 2020."

The new campaign is part of a larger strategy developed by the DSA working to help Seattle recuperate. The Metropolitan Improvement District is supporting this strategy with a $3.2 million investment.

The Downtown Seattle Association, which manages The Metropolitan Improvement District, is a non-profit organization established in 1958 to advocate for economic development, transportation and urban life in Seattle.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram