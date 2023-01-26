Lake Stevens teacher, coach arrested for alleged sexual misconduct against minors

A Lake Stevens School District teacher and coach has been arrested on multiple sex-related charges involving minors.

The 55-year-old teacher was arrested on Jan. 25 and booked into Snohomish County Jail for two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to Lake Stevens Police.

The teacher has been on paid administrative leave with the district since mid-August when the investigation was brought to the school's attention. He taught at the high school.

In a statement, the district said: "We are fully cooperating with the police investigation and the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office throughout this process. Our focus remains on the education and support of our students. We have an incredibly strong community, and we will continue to work together to get through this challenging time. We encourage our students and employees to report any instance of inappropriate conduct. All reports will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. Our number one priority is to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students and staff, and we will always act in the interest of caution. Emergencies should be reported to 911. Non-emergency information can be shared with any staff member or on the anonymous SafeSchools Tip Line."

It's unclear if the alleged victims were students in the district or if the suspect allegedly met them online.

Lake Stevens Police say the suspect was also a leader of a local youth group that meets on Friday nights.

Detectives believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has information about victims is asked to call the Lake Stevens Police Department at 425-622-9369.