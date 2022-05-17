Lacey Police seek help in finding runaway teenager

article

Lacey Police Department (LPD) is asking the public for help in finding a runaway teenager.

16-year-old Analisa "Asher" Banac was last seen at his home in Lacey on May 3. Asher identifies as a male. He is 5’4", weighs 140 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

He is known to be in the area of Centralia and Chehalis. He was last recovered from the Safeway in Centralia.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Please reference case number 2022-2221.

This is a developing story.

