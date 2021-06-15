King County hits 70% vaccination rate, ending mask mandate on June 29

Washington's largest county has reached the 70% vaccination threshold, which means Local Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin's indoor mask directive will expire in two weeks on June 29.

The first vaccines were administered in King County six months ago on Dec. 16, and King County initially set a goal to vaccinate 70% of its eligible population by the end of June. Now, the county will be meeting that goal, since residents have received either the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COIVD vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

"We took big steps toward this milestone by opening our high volume vaccination clinics in areas hardest hit by the virus, partnering with dozens of nonprofits to connect with hard-to-reach communities, and now working with schools and mobile teams to get the vaccine to every King County resident," said Executive Constantine. "People across King County have shown what's possible when we work together to keep one another healthy. Now let's finish the task, ensuring that every person in King County can get vaccinated as soon as possible, and defeat this pandemic."

People who are unvaccinated need to continue to follow Washington state guidance and continue wearing masks indoors when around other people who are unvaccinated.

Last week, Seattle became the first major American city to fully vaccinate 70% of residents ages 12 and up against COVID-19.

King County's local mask mandate is set to expire just before the anticipated date of the state fully reopening.

Gov. Jay Inslee has said that Washington state will fully reopen, with no restrictions, on June 30 or when 70% of state residents 16 and older have one vaccine dose, whichever comes sooner.

On Monday, the Department of Health announced that Washington state as a whole was at the 67% vaccination threshold of people 16 and older.

