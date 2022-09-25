King County Executive to announce behavioral health response plan on Monday

article

King County Executive Dow Constantine will announce a new behavioral health crisis response plan on Monday.

The goal, according to the Executive’s Office, is to improve the availability and sustainability of behavioral health care in King County.

Constantine will hold a press conference announcing the plan on Monday. FOX 13 will stream the conference live on Facebook and here on the FOX 13 website.

The details of the plan are not yet known, but Constantine announced a coalition of local agencies and service providers in August to start workshopping solutions for behavioral health crises.