King County declares emergency over flooding, ongoing snowstorm problems

King County Executive Dow Constantine issued an emergency declaration over flooding and winter storm complications.

Constantine previously issued an emergency declaration on Dec. 28 2021, just days after a winter storm blasted the Pacific Northwest. Weather has largely remained dangerous since then, with icy roads, frequent heavy rains, strong winds and river and coastal flooding in the region.

Area mountain passes have been so overwhelmed with snow, places like Snoqualmie Pass have been forced to close for the weekend.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center is once again open to meet the needs of this civil emergency. Constantine’s declaration grants him powers to direct county personnel, services and equipment to where he wants.

For the time being, Constantine’s declaration indicates a main priority is keeping major highways cleared, providing response and recovery services, and coordinating resources.

You can read the full emergency declaration on the King County website.

