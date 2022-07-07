King County Council to consider declaring fentanyl a public health crisis

A committee of the King County Council will be meeting Thursday morning to consider legislation that would declare fentanyl a public health crisis.

According to the King County Medical Examiner Office’s Fatal Overdose Dashboard, the number of people in the county who died from a fentanyl overdose more than doubled in King County last year.

As of this year, the county is on track to set yet another new record.

About 238 people have died from fentanyl so far in 2022, a 43% increase compared to this time last year. In 2021, there were 396 fentanyl-involved deaths in King County.

Council member Reagan Dunn proposed the legislation.

If the council declares fentanyl a public health crisis, King County will develop additional strategies and recommendations in its response to resign fentanyl-related deaths.

The meeting for the committee vote is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.



