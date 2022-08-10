Kia, Hyundai owners warned of viral TikTok explaining how to steal those vehicles using USB cables

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task-Force (PSATT) is putting out a warning to drivers after a "challenge" went viral on TikTok which shows people how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

The "challenge" demonstrates how to hotwire and steal Kia models from 2011 and newer, and Hyundai models from 2015 and newer using a USB cable.

If those vehicles require a key in the ignition, they are at risk.

PSATT said if the vehicles use a push button to start, they are not at risk for theft in this manner.

"The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task-Force is aware of the "Kia TikTok Challenge" currently circulating media platforms. We are extremely concerned about the significant security risk of these vehicles and have seen a large increase in Kia thefts over the past few days because of the media coverage of this ‘challenge,'" PSATT said in a statement.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task-Force is a multi-jurisdictional agency, so it's unclear how many car thefts were attributed to this "challenge."

PSATT says there are some things you can do to prevent car thefts:

Consider purchasing a steering wheel lock, a locking rod-type device that stretches across your car’s steering wheel to prevent it from being steered properly. So if a thief is able to start your car, the lock will prevent them from driving away with it.

Install a hidden GPS in order to track your vehicle if it is stolen, PSATT recommends.

Install a hidden kill switch so the vehicle cannot be started even if the ignition is defeated

If you witnessed a theft or know someone involved in the "challenge," contact PSATT at 253-329-2422 or email at AutoTheftTips@wsp.wa.gov.

