Kent teachers say they've reached tentative agreement with district

Teachers in Kent say they have reached a tentative agreement with the school district.

The union representing its educators, Kent Education Association, announced that an agreement on a new contract was reached at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday.

Educators will not be picketing, but there will still be community events happening Wednesday afternoon.

FOX 13 News is reaching out to the Kent School District for a statement.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, members plan to meet at Kent-Meridian High School to vote on ratification of the new agreement, the union said.

If the agreement is approved, school will begin Thursday, Sept. 8.

Free meals will still be provided by the district to students. Families can pick up breakfast and lunch at all the schools Wednesday. Click here for locations and times.

Negotiations between the district and Kent teachers have been ongoing and educators have been on strike since late August, which canceled first of school for thousands of students on Aug. 25.

The union accused the Kent School District of delaying contract negotiations as far back as May, to put pressure on the teachers.

Kent Education Association is made up of 1,700 classroom teachers in the Kent School District.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.