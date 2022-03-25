Police respond to report of shooting in Kent

Kent police are responding to a report of a shooting Friday morning.

Before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 10800 and Southeast 204th Street.

When FOX 13 News arrived at the scene, vehicles were getting towed from the scene.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram