Kent police investigate 2 separate shootings

Kent police are investigating two separate shootings late Thursday night.

The first shooting happened at about 11 p.m. at the Metro Park and Ride at 902 West James Street.

The second happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Central Avenue South.

Investigators said the victims are two women, who are in critical condition.

It's unknown what led up to the shootings.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram