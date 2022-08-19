Kent Police: 71-year-old accused of shooting, killing man during dispute

article

Kent Police are investigating after they say a 71-year-old man shot and killed a man in his apartment complex.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Riverwood Apartments on Russell Road, just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, for reports of a shooting.

Multiple apartment residents called 911 to report sounds of a fight that eventually escalated to one male shooting the other.

Officers arrived within two minutes of being dispatched and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was unconscious without a pulse and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned that a 71-year-old man was involved in a fight with the victim. Both were residents at the apartment complex.

The 71-year-old was taken into custody and charges are pending following an investigation.

This is a developing story.