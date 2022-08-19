Expand / Collapse search

Kent Police: 71-year-old accused of shooting, killing man during dispute

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:06PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle
article

KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are investigating after they say a 71-year-old man shot and killed a man in his apartment complex.  

Police were called to the parking lot of the Riverwood Apartments on Russell Road, just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, for reports of a shooting. 

Multiple apartment residents called 911 to report sounds of a fight that eventually escalated to one male shooting the other.  

Officers arrived within two minutes of being dispatched and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was unconscious without a pulse and was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police learned that a 71-year-old man was involved in a fight with the victim. Both were residents at the apartment complex. 

The 71-year-old was taken into custody and charges are pending following an investigation.

This is a developing story. 