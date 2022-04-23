Jaywalker hit and killed by a car in Midland

A man is dead after he jaywalked across State Route 7 in Midland and was hit by a car Friday night, authorities say.

According to Washington State Trooper Robert Reyer, authorities were called to reports of a crash on northbound State Route 7, north of 100th St. S. just after 11:00 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, they found the victim and immediately took him to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

Troopers and the Washington State Department of Transportation Tacoma blocked off the northbound lanes to investigate the scene. Officials reopened the lanes just before 1:00 a.m.

Authorities say the man was standing in the middle of the lane when he was struck by the car. The driver immediately pulled over into a nearby parking lot to wait for first responders to arrive. Authorities say jaywalking was the cause of death, drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been involved.

Trooper Robert Reyer sent out a tweet after the investigation:

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this tragic incident. Please #staysafe!"

The victim’s identity is not immediately known.

This is a developing story.