Internet service out at Edmonds School District due to 'suspicious activities'

The Edmonds School District is experiencing an internet and technology outage due to ‘suspicious activity' detected in its network on Jan. 31.

"We are working hard to restore internet access in a secure manner. Thank you for your continued patience as we deal with technology issues. For urgent school communication needs (including attendance and pick-up and drop-off plans), please call or visit school offices as email remains unavailable," the district said on its website.

The district said phones, fire alarm systems, HVAC systems and most building intercoms are still able to operate without internet access.

"The proactive steps that we have taken thus far, disabling our internet access, and resetting all staff and student passwords during this morning’s 2-hour late start, have significantly mitigated additional potential security issues," the district said in an update to parents.

Once internet services are restored, all staff and students will be required to reset their passwords.

It's unclear what the ‘suspicious activity' detected was.