Inslee: Fully-vaccinated Washingtonians can be outside maskless in non-crowded settings

Gov. Jay Inslee said that fully vaccinated Washingtonians can gather or dine safely outdoors in small groups without masking up.

Inslee's remarks coincide with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcement on Tuesday stating that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

President Joe Biden, speaking from the White House on Tuesday, said the updated guidance is the next step in getting back to some sense of normalcy and serves as "another reason to go get vaccinated now."

For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other. The change comes as more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.

"While fully vaccinated Washingtonians can safely gather outdoors without masks, it’s still important for everyone to #MaskUp in crowded outdoor settings or indoors – whether or not you’re fully vaccinated," Inslee tweeted.

Those who are unvaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of Pfizer or Moderna or no doses, should wear masks at outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people. They also should keep using masks at outdoor restaurants.

Make a vaccination appointment in Washington here.

