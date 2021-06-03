Inslee, director of Washington State Lottery to announce incentives for getting a COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Jay Inslee is set to announce incentives for Washington residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine as the state inches closer to the vaccination rate needed to fully reopen the state.

Inslee will give details on the incentives at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He'll be joined by Marcus Glasper, director of the Washington State Lottery. You can watch the announcement live in the video player below:

Inslee's office would not release more information prior to the news conference.

If cash prizes or other financial incentives are announced, Washington would join other states like Ohio, Colorado and New Mexico in offering money for shots.

In West Virginia, the governor has gone as far as offering guns, trucks, cash and scholarships in a weekly lottery drawing for vaccinated residents.

Inslee has said the state will fully reopen its economy by June 30, but that could happen sooner if 70 percent of Washington residents receive at least one shot before then.

State Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah said Wednesday that 62 percent of Washingtonians 16 and older have received at least one dose. About 25 percent of 12-15-year-olds have started the immunization process, he said.

As of Wednesday, 3.3 million people in Washington have been fully vaccinated, about 54 percent of the population.

