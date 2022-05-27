Innocent bystander killed in crossfire outside Spanaway gas station

Deputies are investigating after they say an innocent bystander was killed after she was caught in the crossfire outside a Spanaway gas station Thursday night.

At 8:50 p.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a 7-Eleven gas station on 174th and Pacific Avenue South.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Darren Moss said when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Deputies performed first aid on the woman until medics arrived. She was taken to the hospital but later died.

Moss said the woman was an innocent bystander.

As the woman was leaving the store, two people in separate cars were involved in an altercation.

One of the two started firing shots at the other and the woman was hit, according to the sheriff's department. Moss also said a car at one of the pumps was hit.

After the shooting, the suspects drove away from the scene.

According to Moss, no suspects are in custody and they remain outstanding.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pierce County Sheriff's Department or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.