Imposter posing as Lewis County animal shelter employee

The Lewis County Animal Shelter is warning of an imposter who's posing as a shelter employee and trying to pick up animals from private property.

Shelter manager Jennifer Teitzel said the person has gone through closed gates and told people they are there to "pick up the stray animal and transport to the shelter."

Teitzel warns residents not to give this person an animal. Shelter staff do not go onto private property without prior notification and permission from the owner.

If your pet is lost, contact the shelter to find a report.

Here's how you can ensure the animal control officer is legitimate:

All shelter employees carry county-issued photo identification. They are not offended if someone asks for identification if it is not visible.

All shelter employees drive vehicles clearly marked belonging to Lewis County

All shelter employees follow Lewis County’s written property entry policies that require preapproval from the property owner.

Teitzel said if you see someone you don’t know on your property who is not in a marked county vehicle, call for law enforcement rather than approach them if you are at all uncomfortable.

Having your pets micro-chipped is the best way to make sure they go back to their correct homes.

Teitzel said the shelter does not euthanize due to overcrowding or extended stay without being adopted. Euthanization only happens by court order or when humanely necessary due to extent of injuries.

She said this happens to fewer than 10 percent of the more than 1,300 animals that come through the shelter each year.

Most of the animals that have to be euthanized have been struck by a vehicle. Call the shelter at 360-740-1290 for more information.

