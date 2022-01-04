Icy roads cause multi-car crash in Tacoma; 1 hurt
TACOMA, Wash. - One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a multi-car crash in Tacoma.
Troopers said the crash happened on northbound State Route 7 Extension to the northbound I-5 ramp at about 2:45 a.m.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer told FOX 13 News that about 8-12 cars were involved in the crash and a trooper’s car was also struck.
RELATED: Icy roads expected overnight
The cause of the crash was weather-related and drivers were going too fast for the icy road conditions.
One person was taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.
Before 4:30 a.m., Reyer said that WSP’s troopers were handing several spin-outs because of the road conditions.
