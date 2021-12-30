I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens after SUV crashes into tanker carrying hazardous material

A stretch of I-90 reopened after shutting down due to a crash involving hazardous material.

The interstate over Snoqualmie Pass was closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg following a crash involving an SUV and a tanker carrying sulfuric acid. The crash happened near Cle Elum.

Crews were able to free the SUV from underneath the truck by releasing air from the tires. Washington State DOT said the SUV was half an inch away from hitting the drain valve of the tanker.

There were no injuries from the crash and the sulfuric acid did not leak.

Earlier today, an 80-mile stretch of I-90 was closed for several hours due to poor visibility and wintry road conditions.

The closure was also between North Bend (Milepost 34) and Ellensburg (Milepost 106).

Before 1 p.m., both directions reopened. Chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD.

The conditions Thursday morning were strong gusty winds, low visibility and heavy snow fall.

Transportation officials also said power was out at the summit, which affected the department's cameras, highway radio and overhead message signs.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

