Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
8
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Olympics
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until SUN 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area

I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens after SUV crashes into tanker carrying hazardous material

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:54PM
Traffic
FOX 13 Seattle

Nearly 80 miles of I-90 closed in both directions

Nearly 80 miles of I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is shut down due to zero visibility.

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A stretch of I-90 reopened after shutting down due to a crash involving hazardous material. 

The interstate over Snoqualmie Pass was closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg following a crash involving an SUV and a tanker carrying sulfuric acid. The crash happened near Cle Elum.

Crews were able to free the SUV from underneath the truck by releasing air from the tires. Washington State DOT said the SUV was half an inch away from hitting the drain valve of the tanker. 

There were no injuries from the crash and the sulfuric acid did not leak. 

Earlier today, an 80-mile stretch of I-90 was closed for several hours due to poor visibility and wintry road conditions. 

The closure was also between North Bend (Milepost 34) and Ellensburg (Milepost 106).

Before 1 p.m., both directions reopened. Chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD.

The conditions Thursday morning were strong gusty winds, low visibility and heavy snow fall. 

Transportation officials also said power was out at the summit, which affected the department's cameras, highway radio and overhead message signs. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

