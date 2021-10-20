I-90 reopens between North Bend, Easton following multi-car crash

article

A 36-mile stretch of I-90 reopened Thursday morning after several vehicles were involved in a rollover crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened before 10 p.m. and closed both directions between North Bend and Easton.

Trooper John Bryant said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

A semi-truck traveling westbound struck concrete jersey barriers, which were pushed into the eastbound lanes, and rolled over on its side.

The crash caused three vehicles to crash into the barrier and into each other.

Bryan said there were minor injuries in the crash.

All Washington State Patrol units cleared the scene by 4 a.m.

Both directions reopened at about 4:30 a.m.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram