I-5 crash in Seattle: Police recover body of missing driver in water below Ship Canal Bridge

A suspected DUI driver was arrested and Seattle police have located the body of another driver who was missing after a two-car rollover crash on southbound I-5 at the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday near Northeast 45th Street, which blocked all lanes of southbound I-5.

At about the same time of the crash, a water rescue response team with the Seattle Fire Department started a search for a possible person in the water below. Before 6 a.m., officials said they were unable to find the person, who they believe fell into the water from the crash on the Ship Canal Bridge above.

After a recovery mission, divers with the Seattle Police Department recovered the body of the missing driver in the water below the bridge.

Tuesday, May 24: Traffic was backed up on I-5 at the Ship Canal Bridge for a 2-car rollover crash. (WSDOT)

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said that a driver at the scene was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

"They are processing that individual for a suspicion of DUI charge," said WSP Trooper Richard Allen. "I have not been given any specifics on names, ages, date of births or anything like that. We’re still processing that and on focused on trying to get this other individual found, and the freeway back open."

After an hours-long closure, southbound lanes started to reopen at about 8 a.m. but traffic backups were estimated at about three miles.

It's unknown what led up to the crash but the investigation remains ongoing.

"We’re still treating it as thoroughly as we can, on the investigative part of it," said Allen. "I know detectives are on scene collecting as much evidence as they can, and then hopefully once they're concluded with that part, we’ll be able to get one or two lanes open traveling southbound to alleviate some of that traffic. As far as the outstanding individual, so far, we don’t have any new information."

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.