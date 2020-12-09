I-5 closed in both directions at Skagit River Bridge after semi strikes barrier

Both directions of Interstate 5 were blocked at the Skagit River Bridge after a semi-truck struck a barrier Wednesday morning.

Q13 Traffic Expert Adam Gehrke said the bridge was closed for inspection following the collision earlier in the morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, nobody was hurt when a semi hit the barrier and broke its front axel. No other vehicles were involved, troopers said.

It was unclear when the road would reopen.

Traffic was being detoured at George Hopper Rd. Southbound lanes were being diverted off of I-5 at SR 20, according to WSDOT.

This is a developing story and will be updated.