Husband, wife presumed dead after man shoots at deputies, blows up house during crisis negotiations

A husband and wife in Grays Harbor County are presumed dead after deputies responded to a domestic violence call Monday night that ended with multiple explosions inside a home and shots fired at deputies.

According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched about 9:20 p.m. to a domestic violence shooting on Chenois Valley Road north of Hoquiam.

A 47-year-old woman told 911 operators that her 18-year-old son had been shot in the hand and her 56-year-old husband had been shot in the chest. The woman said her husband had been threatening her.

A witness who's not related to the victims was at the home when it all started. The witness told deputies that the husband took away a gun from his wife, and an argument ensued.

The couple's 18-year-old son tried to wrestle the gun away from his father, which caused the gun to discharge and shoot the son's finger and leg. The husband was also shot in the chest.

The wife also told 911 operators that her husband had a knife and may have stabbed her son.

As their son and the other witness were leaving the home to try and get help, the son saw his father aim a rifle and then heard a gunshot. That's when the wife's call to 911 went silent, while a neighbor also called 911 to report gunshots.

Advertisement

When deputies made contact with the husband, he refused to leave the home and wouldn't allow his wife to leave. He warned that he would shoot any police officer who tried to enter the home.

The sheriff's office requested backup from the Aberdeen Regional Crisis Response Unit, which also tried to get the man to surrender to no avail.

More than three hours after negotiations began, two large explosions happened inside the home, followed by the husband firing multiple rounds at law enforcement officers.

Seven crisis unit members fired back. No officers were injured in the gunfight or the explosions.

The house was quickly engulfed in flames after the gunfire was exchanged. The fire department was unable to get close to the home because of the threat of more explosions.

Officers said they heard numerous explosions inside as the house burned.

Investigators believe the suspect and his wife were inside the home when the fire started.

All officers who fired shots at the suspect have been placed on administrative leave per protocol.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.