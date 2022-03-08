Hit-and-run damages Islamic community center in Burien

The local chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations will be responding Tuesday after a hit-and-run incident damaged a prayer space at the Muslim American Youth Foundation in Burien.

The incident happened at about 9:15 a.m. Monday.

CAIR said a silver car reportedly rammed into the community center, reversed and sped off.

It left extensive damage and the car’s bumper and hubcap were still at the scene.

CAIR said this is the fifth Islamic center that has been targeted in the past four months.

Officials said they will hold a news conference in response to the incident Tuesday morning outside the Muslim American Youth Foundation.

