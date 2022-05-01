Gig Harbor Police: Man shoots shopper, mistaking him for shoplifter

Gig Harbor Police arrested a man for shooting someone at a grocery store, allegedly believing they were a shoplifter.

Officers were called to a shooting at grocery store near Olympic and Point Fosdick late Saturday night, around 11:20 p.m. Other law enforcement agencies joined the response.

When they arrived, a 70-year-old identified himself as the alleged shooter, complying with officers and allowing them to recover a loaded 9mm handgun off him. Police also found another man, 40, inside the store with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Witnesses told officers the older man confronted the victim outside the store, wrongly believing the man was stealing things from the store. He blocked the exit with his shopping cart and body, and then the two got into a fight.

During the fight, the suspect took out his gun and shot at the man at least twice, hitting him in the neck and damaging a glass door.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment and was released later that night. He gave a statement to police while he recovered.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree assault.