'Get ready' evacuation notice issued for wildfire burning 5,000 acres near Vantage

Level 2 evacuations—meaning ‘get ready’—have been issued for a wildfire burning between Ellensburg and Vantage.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has closed nearly 21 miles of Vantage Highway, from Number 81 Rd in Ellensburg to Recreation Dr in Vantage.

Washington Department of Natural Resources reports the fire has burned 5,000 acres, and officials say strong winds contributed to it. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available.