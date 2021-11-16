Expand / Collapse search

Two city blocks evacuated in Hoquiam due to gas leak

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hoquiam
FOX 13 Seattle
article

The evacuation area is highlighted in yellow. (Grays Harbor Emergency Management)

HOQIUAM, Wash. - Residents and businesses in a two-block radius in Hoquiam were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon due to an uncontrolled natural gas leak. 

The leak was reported around 2:15 p.m. when the smell of gas was coming from a nearby building.

When emergency responders arrived, they found a two-inch hole was discovered in a Cascade Natural Gas service line. 

Those in the 2500 and 2600 blocks of Bay Avenue and Pacific Avenue were evacuated around 3 p.m. as a precaution. 

The YMCA served as a shelter for those impacted by the evacuation/ 

The leak was contained around 4:45 p.m. and residents were able to return to their homes. 

The cause of the leak is still under investigation.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram