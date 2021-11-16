Two city blocks evacuated in Hoquiam due to gas leak
HOQIUAM, Wash. - Residents and businesses in a two-block radius in Hoquiam were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon due to an uncontrolled natural gas leak.
The leak was reported around 2:15 p.m. when the smell of gas was coming from a nearby building.
When emergency responders arrived, they found a two-inch hole was discovered in a Cascade Natural Gas service line.
Those in the 2500 and 2600 blocks of Bay Avenue and Pacific Avenue were evacuated around 3 p.m. as a precaution.
The YMCA served as a shelter for those impacted by the evacuation/
The leak was contained around 4:45 p.m. and residents were able to return to their homes.
The cause of the leak is still under investigation.
