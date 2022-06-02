Missing Calif. woman's ex-boyfriend identified as fugitive shot, killed by officers in Kent

Investigators say a fugitive murder suspect who was shot and killed by police Wednesday night in Kent was connected to the disappearance of an Oakley, California woman.

During a Thursday morning news conference, Oakley police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Marshall Curtis Jones and they said he was the ex-boyfriend of missing 24-year-old Alexis Gabe. She had been missing since Jan. 26.

Oakley Police Department Chief Paul Beard said Jones was uncooperative and refused to talk to detectives during the investigation.

Beard also said police determined Jones left California and traveled to Washington state within days of Gabe's disappearance. He came back to California last month and then went back to Washington.

A warrant was issued for Jones and officers tried to arrest him at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of South 222nd Place in Kent.

According to the Seattle Police Department, Jones charged law enforcement with a knife when they knocked the suspect's door. A Seattle police officer, a deputy from Snohomish County and a deputy from the U.S. Marshals Service fired their weapons.

Jones died at the scene and police said he was the only suspect in this case.

The motive is still under investigation.

Alexis Gabe disappearance

Alexis Gabe, 24, has been missing since Jan. 26 and according to the city of Oakley, she was last seen on Benttree Way in Antioch, California.

KTVU reported that the recent nursing school graduate had visited her ex-boyfriend in Antioch the night she disappeared. Police searched his home twice, but have not named him as a suspect. Her car was found the next day in Oakley, about a mile from her home.

A reward for information leading to Gabe's disappearance was increased to $100,000, officials said.

During a Thursday news conference, investigators believe Gabe is the victim of a homicide because of digital and forensic evidence.

Her body has not been found, police said.

Shooting investigation in Kent

Seattle police will continue to investigate the shooting case.

Per the Seattle Police Department's policy, relevant body camera footage and the names of the officers will be released within 72 hours of the shooting.

