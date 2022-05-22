Expand / Collapse search

Four teenagers shot while in car in Tacoma

Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating after four teens were shot Saturday in South Tacoma.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of S. 56th St. and Yakima Ave.

According to Tacoma Police, four teenagers - ages 15 to 17 - and an 18-year-old were in a car when it was hit by gunfire.

The 18-year-old was the only one not hit by gunfire and drove the teens to St. Joseph Medical Center.

Hospital officials put the building in lockdown while police investigated the incident. The teens are expected to be okay.

A security guard working at a Safeway grocery store just a block from where the shooting happened said this is a hot spot for crime.

article

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. You could be eligible for a cash reward.