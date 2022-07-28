Former D1 football player arrested for Pierce County armed robberies

A former Division 1 football player was arrested for two armed robberies in Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said they have searching for 25-year-old Elu Aydon since April.

On April 15, Pierce County deputies were searching for Aydon after an armed robbery at the Handy Corner Store at 8009 112th Street East in Puyallup. Detectives said Aydon had a silver semi-automatic handgun, entered the store and demanded cash. After getting the money, the suspect got into a red sedan and fled with $200.

Six days before, deputies said there was an armed robbery at a convenience store on Golden Given Road in Tacoma. Investigators said Aydon was the suspect in this robbery.

On Wednesday, Tacoma police said Aydon was in a stolen car at a motel on Hosmer Street when he was arrested. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

His bail was set at $25,000.

Aydon was a former defensive lineman at Oregon State University from 2015-2019.