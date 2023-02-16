Former JBLM staff sergeant sentenced 22 years for sex trafficking, child pornography

A former staff sergeant at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was sentenced Thursday to 22 years in prison for sex trafficking, child pornography and traveling to the Philippines sexually abuse children.

Moeun Yoeun, 40, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Thursday, after pleading guilty to charges in Aug. 2022. U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle called Yoeun's crimes "vicious, heinous and cruel."

According to court docs, Yoeun in his plea deal admitted to recruiting more than a dozen children to produce pornography, as well as traveling to the Philippines to have sex with at least six children for "nominal prices."

"Mr. Yoeun weaponized his position of trust as a noncommissioned officer in the United States Army, to sexually exploit and cause irreversible trauma to impoverished girls in the Philippines," said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. "He cruelly threatened their lives if they tried to flee from his violent sexual assaults. This lengthy sentence is necessary to deter Mr. Yoeun and others who prey on children."

Prosecutors cited studies charting the long-term damage faced by children victims of sexual abuse, including alcohol and drug use and suicide.

When Yoeun is released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be under federal supervision for 15 years.