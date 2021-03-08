First Lady Jill Biden visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden landed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Pierce County on Monday, and will stay in western Washington until Tuesday.

According to the Office of the First Lady, these visits are part of Biden’s ongoing efforts to "listen and learn directly from military families about the unique challenges they are facing and the support they need, especially during the pandemic."

Dr. Biden was greeted by Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, along with high-ranking officials of the military base and other service members.

On Tuesday, Dr. Biden will stop at JBLM again around 8:30 a.m. and then will head to the Naval Air Station at Whidbey Island in the late morning.

The First Lady plans to officially relaunch Joining Forces later this year, an initiative she founded in 2011 with former First Lady Michelle Obama, to support U.S. service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.

This is Jill Biden's first trip to a military base as First Lady.