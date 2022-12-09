Firefighters battling large building fire near Kent Station

Several fire departments battled a large, 2-alarm building fire Friday morning in Kent.

Firefighters were called around 4:00 a.m. to the report of a building on fire at Smith St. and 1st Ave. N.

Authorities said ten fire engines and four ladder trucks were brought in to fight the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire was under control by about 6:30 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to help fight the fire, including Puget Sound Fire, Renton RFA, and VRFA, Tukwila FD, Skyway Fire, and KCM1.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Smith St. was closed between Central Ave. and Ramsay Way.

The Sounder S Line was also impacted as Burlington-Northern was forced to close the train tracks as crews fought the fire.

