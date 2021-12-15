'Find our granddaughter'; Oakley Carlson's grandparents issue statement as investigation continues

The investigation into the disappearance of 5-year-old Oakley Carlson continues, and her grandparents issued a statement thankful for the work of search teams and investigators.

Oakley has been missing since February 2021, and her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson have been charged with manslaughter, as well as abandonment of another child in their care. While speaking with Oakley's older sister, Grays Harbor Undersheriff Brad Johansson learned she was not allowed to talk about her, and was led to believe she "ran out into the woods and got eaten by wolves." Oakley's sister also said she witnessed her get beaten, abused and forced into a closet under the stairwell.

Andrew Carlson's parents—Oakley's grandparents—issued a statement speaking on the current investigation:

"The Carlson family have been and continue to be fully cooperating with this investigation. Our only objective is to find our granddaughter Oakley. We're praying that Oakley will be found soon and also for the multitude of good people working around the clock to make that happen. We ask that the media respect our privacy during this very difficult time and we do not wish to make any further statements for now. Thank you."

Detectives called off the search for Oakley on Monday, yet the investigation is ongoing.

