Fife police shoot, kill vehicle theft suspect after short chase

Police officers responding to a vehicle theft in Fife Friday morning shot and killed a suspect after a short chase, authorities said.

Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said it happened about 5:45 a.m.

When officers found the vehicle reported stolen, they tried to stop the vehicle, prompting a short pursuit.

The vehicle crashed, and then shots were fired. The suspect who was shot died. No officers were injured.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story.

