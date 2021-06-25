Fife police shoot, kill vehicle theft suspect after short chase
FIFE, Wash. - Police officers responding to a vehicle theft in Fife Friday morning shot and killed a suspect after a short chase, authorities said.
Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said it happened about 5:45 a.m.
When officers found the vehicle reported stolen, they tried to stop the vehicle, prompting a short pursuit.
The vehicle crashed, and then shots were fired. The suspect who was shot died. No officers were injured.
Authorities have not released any additional information.
This is a developing story.
