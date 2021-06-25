Expand / Collapse search
Fife police shoot, kill vehicle theft suspect after short chase

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Fife
Q13 FOX

FIFE, Wash. - Police officers responding to a vehicle theft in Fife Friday morning shot and killed a suspect after a short chase, authorities said. 

Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said it happened about 5:45 a.m. 

When officers found the vehicle reported stolen, they tried to stop the vehicle, prompting a short pursuit. 

The vehicle crashed, and then shots were fired. The suspect who was shot died. No officers were injured. 

Authorities have not released any additional information. 

This is a developing story. 

