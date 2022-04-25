Fife locksmith shop damaged during smash-and-grab robbery

The storefront of a locksmith shop in Fife was damaged overnight after a smash-and-grab robbery, police said.

Fife police said the robbery suspect(s) used a truck to break into the store.

The manager of the store told FOX 13 News on Monday morning that some equipment was taken.

"It just blows my mind that somebody would go through all this and do all this destruction for you know, not much of anything," said manager Bruce Dominowski.

He also mentioned that there were two other break-ins and equipment was also stolen.

The investigation remains ongoing.