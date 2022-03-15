FBI Seattle seeks missing, vulnerable woman last seen Nov. 2021

article

FBI Seattle is looking for a missing, vulnerable woman last seen Nov. 2021, after a family member took her to escape a legal custody battle.

According to the FBI’s Seattle Field Office, 31-year-old Marisol Cortes has several medical conditions, including autism and epilepsy, and authorities believe she is being deprived of her daily medications. Cortes is also non-verbal, but English is spoken around her.

Authorities say Cortes’ family petitioned the court to gain custody of her, believing her current legal guardian, an elderly family member, was not taking proper care of her. The Clark County Superior Court agreed, appointed a new legal guardian and issued a ‘vulnerable adult protection order.’

Cortes’ former guardian then drove her from Battle Ground, Washington, to an unknown location. She has not been seen since.

Cortes is described as white-Hispanic, 5’2" and 130 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Her family also has ties in Washington, Idaho, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to contact the FBI’s Seattle Field Office at 206-622-0460, 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), or tips.fbi.gov.

