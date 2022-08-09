Fast ferry between Des Moines and Seattle starts Wednesday

article

A new way of travel between Des Moines and the Seattle Waterfront starts this week.

Last month, the city of Des Moines announced a two-month pilot project for a passenger-only fast ferry between the Des Moines marina and Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina.

Service is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The vessel will make four trips a day, Wednesday through Sunday, and each trip is 40 minutes. The ferry will leave Des Moines Marina at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Southbound trips will depart Seattle at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The city said service will be free over the first week (August 10-15).

It will cost passengers $10 each way, seniors (65+) and Military is $5, children 13 years old and under can ride free and a bike addition is $4.

The program will run until Oct. 9.



