Fallen tree blocks traffic on SR 518 near Tukwila for more than an hour

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Tukwila Fire Department)

Traffic came to a standstill on SR 518 near Tukwila for a more than an hour Monday, after a tree fell into the road.

Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the tree fall around 12:30 p.m., which went all the way across the road and forced traffic to stop.

Some cars started moving around the leftmost lane while Tukwila Fire crews and Washington State Patrol arrived. State troopers helped fire personnel haul the leaves and branches away, and say there was no damage or injuries.

Cleanup took around 90 minutes, and traffic finally resumed around 1:41 p.m.

It is not exactly known what caused the tree to collapse, but Washington State Patrol suggested it may have been knocked over by the wind.