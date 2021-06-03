EWU changes course, now says students & faculty must get vaccine to be in class

In a reversal of their decision last month, Eastern Washington University officials have decided that students and staff must get a COVID-19 vaccine to be on campus.

Interim Eastern Washington President David May announced the new decision on Thursday. The Cheney, Washington, campus is scheduled to reopen on July 1.

May wrote a letter to the campus saying the decision was made after talking to EWU faculty experts, the American College Health Association, and the health officer at the Spokane Regional Health District, Dr. Frank Velasquez.

Last month, May announced that there would be vaccine incentives to encourage students and faculty to get a shot. The incentives included free tuition for a year, gift cards, passes for football games and more.

Next Wednesday, the university will host another walk-in clinic offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"The best thing that any of us can do to protect ourselves is to get vaccinated if we are able," May wrote. "The vaccines that are available are safe, effective, and now very easy to acquire."

Other schools requiring vaccines

All other major schools in Washington — the University of Washington, Washington State University, Pacific Lutheran University, Western Washington University, Central Washington University and Seattle University — will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations before the fall semester.

