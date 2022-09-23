Everett police start abandoned shopping cart recovery program

article

Abandoned shopping carts may be a nuisance for a community, but the city of Everett has rolled out a program to help tackle the issue.

This week the Everett Police Department announced its Shopping Cart Recovery Program as a solution for retrieving and returning abandoned shopping carts to the owners.

The city said people can help by reporting online where the cart was found, the retail's owner and how many carts that need to be recovered.

"Abandoned shopping carts also hurt our local businesses, as replacing unreturned carts can be a considerable cost. If left unreturned, they can also be dangerous, attract litter, more shopping carts, and nuisance activity," the city said.

To report an abandoned shopping cart, you can fill out the online form here.