Everett Police arrest catalytic converter theft suspect a block away from crime scene

Everett Police arrested a catalytic converter theft suspect shortly after the crime, thanks to quick thinking by the victim.

Officers were called to reports of a theft near 74th and Everett. The victim had video surveillance and was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect to dispatch.

By the time officers showed up, they went off the description and found the suspect just a block away, catalytic converter still in his hands, police say.

The suspect admitted to police it was stolen, and agreed to talk with property crimes detectives to help solve other crimes.

