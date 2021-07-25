Everett gymnastics coach charged with voyeurism, child porn

An Edmonds man has been charged with putting cellphone cameras in a youth gymnastics bathroom and possessing child pornography.

Patrick Kunz was a coach at the Leading Edge Gymnastics Academy in Everett, where he controlled the surveillance system, The Daily Herald reported.

On Dec. 9, charging papers filed in Snohomish County Superior Court say a child found a paper towel dispenser box with a hole facing the toilet. Inside the hole, documents say people saw the lens of a cellphone camera facing out.

A coach told police at least six girls used the bathroom while the box was there.

He voluntarily gave officers his cellphone. Two videos from a few days earlier, Dec. 6, were pending deletion and showed a black screen with the sound of a fan, matching the "distinct pattern" of the one in the gymnastics facility’s bathroom, according to the charges. Another file allegedly depicted child porn.

Kunz was charged this week with first-degree attempted voyeurism and second-degree possession of child pornography.

A man previously came to repair the sink and discovered a cellphone wedged under it. It was actively recording.

Prosecutors did not object to Kunz remaining out of custody as he awaits trial. He is to have no interactions with minors and no contact with the gym. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.

