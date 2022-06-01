Eastbound I-90 reopens on Mercer Island following crash, car fire

Traffic has resumed on eastbound I-90 near 77th Avenue on Mercer Island, which was previously blocked by a car crash and fire.

According to WSDOT, a car collision underneath the 77th Ave bridge blocked all of the eastbound lanes. At least one of the cars caught fire and was billowing black smoke from under the bridge.

Washington State Patrol was on scene diverting traffic onto 76th Ave. The wreckage was cleared and road reopened around 2:48 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.