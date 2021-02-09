Driver crashes into Spanaway business, walks away from scene

Deputies in Pierce County are looking for the suspect who crashed a car into a Spanaway medical supply business overnight then walked away from the scene.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, it happened about 2 a.m., a couple of hours after the same driver was pulled over and given a ticket at 118th and Waller Road for speeding and driving without a license.

The business owner was inside at the time of the crash. He told Q13 News that he went out and asked if the two people inide the car were OK. When he did, they were gathering their belongings so they could leave the scene, he said.

The crash caused substantial damage to the business, though he said he would still be open on Tuesday.

Deputies know the identity of the driver and are still searching for him.