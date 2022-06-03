Doctor killed in Tulsa hospital shooting worked at Swedish

A surgeon who was killed in a shooting at a Tulsa, Okla., medical office had spent part of his career in Seattle.

Dr. Preston Phillips was on the medical staff at Swedish Medical Center from 1998 to 2005 with Seattle Orthopedics, the hospital said in a statement.

Phillips was killed Wednesday, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and visitor William Love, police said. The attack occurred on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa.

The patient called the clinic repeatedly complaining of pain and specifically targeted Phillips, who performed the surgery, then killed himself as police arrived, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said.

The chief identified the shooter as Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

"It is a struggle to comprehend such a tragic loss. We hold all the victims, caregivers, family members and others directly affected in our hearts as these shootings are taking a terrible toll on all of us as a nation. Violence of any kind is always troubling, but this tragedy and loss hits especially close to home."

