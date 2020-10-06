Detectives investigating North Seattle shooting, one person injured

One man is injured following a shooting in North Seattle late Tuesday.

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:15 p.m. at N. 137th St. and Aurora Avenue N. in Seattle, near the Bitter Lake neighborhood.

Officials say the report of the shooting comes after a disturbance at a Comfort Inn and Suites hotel.

The 25-year-old victim is being transported to Harborview Medical Center. Seattle Police say the suspect is still at large and possibly fled the scene in a vehicle.

Gang detectives are investigating the incident.

The identity of the victim and suspects have not been released.

This is a developing story.