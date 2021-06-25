Detectives arrest man accused of 2021 road rage shooting near I-5 in Tacoma

article

Detectives arrested a man accused of shooting another driver in an apparent case of road rage last year in Tacoma.

According to the Washington State Patrol, tipsters who saw this story on FOX 13 identified the suspect as Rodney Hebert. After working the case for a year, detectives arrested Hebert on May 6 in Seattle.

Hebert is accused of shooting a man in the leg on May 28, 2021 on an I-5 on-ramp at E. 28th St.

A driver's moment of kindness backfired and almost cost him his life when he was shot by another driver for taking a brief moment to hand some money to someone in need.

"He recognized somebody in his own situation and had a little bit extra to give, so he did something kind and generous and we need more of that we shouldn't be punished for doing something kind," said said Washington State Patrol Det. Brooke Bova.

The victim had experienced homelessness himself at one point, so when he saw a person in need at the corner in front of the Emerald Queen Casino, he took a few seconds to roll down his window and give him some extra change.

That didn't sit well with the impatient driver in the dark blue Kia Optima behind him who started honking and yelling at him.

Surveillance video from May 28 shows the victim drive forward, with both drivers making it through the right, but the driver behind him was still enraged. He then pulled alongside the victim and opened fire.

"Our victim received a gunshot wound to the leg, multiple gunshots in his car and he narrowly escaped death because there was a bullet that was lodged right near where his head was in the ceiling of his car," said Det. Bova.

Detectives found security footage of the suspect getting gas moments before the shooting.

"On May 5, 2022, an alert for Hebert’s arrest was disseminated among Washington state law enforcement," WSP wrote in a news release. "A collaborative team of WSP detectives and SWAT members organized a plan to locate and apprehend Hebert in the safest possible manner. The following day, Puget Sound Auto Theft Taskforce detectives surveilled Hebert and followed him to his place of employment in downtown Seattle. He was observed walking down the street after parking his vehicle. WSP SWAT apprehended Hebert with professionalism and without incident. A firearm was found on Hebert’s person, which was not brandished or used during the arrest."

Hebert has been charged with Attempted Murder 1st degree, Assault 1st Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st degree.

Prosecutors requested bail be set at $500,000, but a judge set bail at $100,000. Hebert bailed out of jail on Tuesday.